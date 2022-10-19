Wayne Harrington admits supplying nearly four kilograms of ice in 'significant' Hunter drug bust

A MAN found with nearly four kilograms of ice after a car stop at Sandgate in May last year had $275,000 in cash buried in his backyard.
Wayne Geoffrey Harrington, now 59, of Fullerton Cove, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Harrington, who has served a number of lengthy jail terms for supplying drugs, will next appear in Newcastle District Court next week to get a sentence date. Police said they stopped a car on Maitland Road at Sandgate about 5.30pm on May 7 last year and spoke to Harrington.
He tested positive for drugs after a roadside test and police searched the car, uncovering 3.68 kilograms of ice and 22 grams of cocaine.
Police said at the time that it was "one of the most significant drug busts in the Hunter for some time".
They later searched Harrington's home and found $275,000 buried outside.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
