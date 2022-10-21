Markets on the Green 9am to 2pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Cowper St Markets 9am to 1pm, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
Street Paws Festival 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle. Pet stalls, food trucks, competitions, children's activities.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
St Luke's Uniting Church - 50th Anniversary Carnival 8am onwards, Narla Road, Belmont North.
1st Belmont North Sea Scouts Garage Sale 7am to 1pm, 18 Master Street, Belmont North.
Medowie Garden Club Spring Plant Sale 8am to 1pm, Bull & Bush Hotel, 37 Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Pokolbin (carriage rides).
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Fingal Twilight Markets 4pm to 8pm, 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay.
MAP mima: At the Beach by Catapult 10am to 11am, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point. A dance performance inspired by Roland Harvey's much-loved picture book, At the Beach. Also Sunday.
Lake Mac Repair Cafe 10am to 12.45pm, Warners Bay Theatre, Lake Street, Warners Bay.
Dungog Rumble - Charity Show 'n' Shine 9am, Bank Hotel, Dungog.
Newcastle-Hunter Fashion Frenzy Fundraising Sale 9.30am to 12.30pm, 116a Belford Street, Broadmeadow.
Paint and Picnic - headspace Maitland 1pm to 3pm, 73 Elgin Street, Maitland. For ages 12 to 25 looking to learn new skills or refine their skills in design and painting. Free event, but bookings are essential.
Toronto High School School Reunion - 1987 to 1992 6pm, Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto.
Newcastle Permanent Cinema Under The Stars 5pm to 9pm, King Edward Park, Newcastle. Sing 2 (PG) plus food, entertainment, live music. (CANCELLED)
Newcastle Pride Festival 2022 - Twisted Cabaret 6pm, Newcastle City Hall. Meal and show, or show only, tickets at events.humanitix.com.
Clementine Ford & Libby O'Donovan - Love Sermon 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
An Evening with Jennifer Robinson 7.30pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music Concert Hall, cnr Laman and Auckland streets. Tickets $35 at trybooking.com. Journalist Maddison Connaughton will host this conversation, which will centre on Jennifer's new book How Many More Women? Exposing How the Law Silences Women, co-written with Dr Keina Yoshida.
Jersey Boys presented by The Very Popular Theatre Company 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle (final shows).
Newcastle Museum Shralp; Sea Monsters - Prehistoric ocean predators. Also Sunday.
Kids Disco on the Green 5pm to 8pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club.
A-League Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Disney's Aristocats Kids 2pm and 6.30pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton (final shows).
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Fiesta Caliente - Latin Party 8.30pm, Saints Bar (free bachata class at 7.30pm). King Street, Newcastle.
Community Open Day 1pm to 4pm, Lambton Pool. Free entry, fun activities, inflatables.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to 1pm, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Lake Mac Food & Wine Festival 11am to 5pm, Speers Point Park.
Fernleigh 15 6.30am onwards, Fernleigh Track from Adamstown to Belmont.
Family Fun Fair 11am to 3pm, Lambton Park Hotel.
Warners Fest 2022 Noon to 5pm, Warners at the Bay. 18+ only. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Lawn Liaison - Halloween Party 2pm to 5pm, Bar Beach Bowling Club. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Dreamtime to Modern Concert 2pm to 4pm, Rathmines Theatre. The Lake Macquarie Wind Band in partnership with the Gabinya Miyay Aboriginal Dance Group.
The Lachy Doley Group 8.30pm, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield. Blues keyboardist Lachy Doley returns to unleash on his Hohner D6 Whammy Clavinet.
Silent Planet 7pm, Saturday, Cambridge Hotel. US bands Silent Planet and Currents co-headline a metalcore bonanza.
Progtober 7pm, Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel. To celebrate the spooky season Newcastle's Well? and Lachlan X. Morris team up with Sydney's Othrship for a night of psych and prog-rock weirdness.
Eclectica Art Exhibition A look at the natural world and the environment through artworks by Colleen MacSween, Hannah Matilda and Emilie Tseronis. Back to Back Gallery, 57 Bull Street, Cooks Hill, 11am to 5pm, Fridays to Sundays, until November 6.
A Celebration of Australian Birdlife An exhibition by Jodie Usher. Old Fireshed Gallery, Wollombi Cultural Centre. Until November 6.
IF Maitland Indie Festival & Art Fest Various locations in Maitland, until October 30. Details at ifmaitland.org.
