Pauline Hanson to pay $250k for defamation

By Miklos Bolza
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:59am
Pauline Hanson has been ordered to pay $250,000 in damages after defaming Brian Burston. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS)

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will have to pay $250,000 in damages after defaming former Hunter senator Brian Burston despite a judge finding he sexually harassed female staff.

