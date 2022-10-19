The last of 70 trees planted in Maryland for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been put in place as part of a lasting tribute to the late monarch.
The trees were installed along 700 metres of Maryland Drive thanks funding from City of Newcastle and to a $20,000 grant from the Australian Government's Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program to honour 70 years of service from the former Queen.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and MP Sharon Claydon planted the final three trees yesterday and unveiled a commemorative plaque to recognise the tribute.
Ms Claydon said while the project was initially aimed at honouring the queen's long-term reign, it would now provide a "living legacy" of her service to the community.
"It was a project that predated the passing of Queen Elizabeth and ordinarily we might have had a somewhat different kind of celebration perhaps," she said.
"But given the passing of the queen in the interim period this has been a really lovely occasion to gather with local government honouring that service."
Cr Nelmes said the gesture was fitting as the Queen planted 1500 trees herself during her reign and was passionate about the initiative.
"Because we invested in mature trees, it's also great that we'll see the canopy cover increase more quickly," she said.
The trees are a mixture of 12 native species, including Tallowwood, Broad-leaved Paperbark, Swamp Mahogany and Willow Bottlebrush.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
