Glenbawn comes alive as the weather heats up at the tail end of winter, he said; the fish are active and on the bite as the surface warms up and the bass make their way from the cooler, deeper water. But relentless rain over recent weeks, coupled with cooler temperatures, meant last weekend's Lowrance Native Classic challenged even the best of the 22 boats that turned out to contest the title and a share of more than $20,000 in cash prizes.

