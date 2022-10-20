Newcastle Herald
Hockey One League: Ky Willott relishing NSW leadership role as Pride prepare for top-of-the-table clash with Perth in Sydney

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
When Ky Willott last played in the Hockey One League, he was an 18-year-old rookie still finding his way to the game's elite senior level.

