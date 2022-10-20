Wests win by Duckworth Lewis as Waratah too strong for Charlestown: NDCA women

It may not have been in ideal circumstances but Wests made a winning start to their title defence in the Newcastle District Cricket Association T20 women's league on Wednesday night by beating Newcastle City at Learmonth Oval.
The result was determined by Duckworth Lewis calculation after the match was abandoned early due to poor lighting. The lights at the ground are understood to have not been accessible.
Wests batted first, making 182. City were 1/72 in reply after eight overs when the umpire stopped play and Wests declared winners by one run.
Captain Emma-Jayne Howe starred as Waratah-Mayfield (6/186) were convincing victors over Charlestown at Jesmond Park.
Howe smashed 86 runs off 42 balls. She had an opening 25-run partnership with Tayla Braithwaite (8) before combining with Alana Ryan for a stand of 137 runs.
Howe then took 2-4 off four overs as Waratah restricted Charlestown to 7/56 in 20 overs.
The games were round two fixtures and the competition's first action of the summer after round one was called off due to wet grounds.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
