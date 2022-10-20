Newcastle Herald
Community asked their views on use of Tomaree Lodge after state land claim by Worimi fails to gain access to former disability hub site

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
October 20 2022
Worimi lose Tomaree Lodge claim, NSW government opens 60 days of consultation on future 'community use'

The NSW Government says it is still committed to keeping the Tomaree Lodge at Port Stephens for community use, after a Worimi claim on the land was rejected yesterday in the Land and Environment Court.

