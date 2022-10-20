Director quits as Northern NSW Football war continues

Northern NSW Football director Sarah Gray has become the first casualty in the battle for control of the game in the region.
The Newcastle Herald understands Gray, who went from an appointed to an elected director of NNSWF at the annual general meeting last May, has resigned in the midst of an attempt from five of the seven members zones to overthrow the board.
Gray, who has not been replaced, was among five NNSWF directors targetted for removal by the group in late August, a day after the release of recommendations from an independent review into the governance and administration of football in northern NSW.
A key part of the recommendations, which the NNSWF board endorsed, was allowing clubs to decide on a move towards an aligned structure under NNSWF which would effectively dissolve the member zones who administer grassroots, community football.
The Newcastle, Macquarie, Hunter Valley, Mid North Coast and Far North Coast zones backed the attempt to remove chairperson Helene O'Neill, deputy Bill Moncreiff and directors Gray, Mansell Laidler, Peter Dimovski. Remaining director Mark Trenter was not among those listed for removal.
The group put forward David Willoughby, Mike Parsons, Lisa Evans, Paul Sandilands and Lauren Edwards as replacements and demanded NNSWF call a general meeting within 21 days to table the resolutions.
However, the Herald understands no meeting has been scheduled and both parties continue to explore their legal options.
In a message to clubs following news of the spill attempt, the zones group said their action was "in the best interest of football".
The Herald understands NNSWF chief executive David Eland was given a four-year contract extension shortly before the move against the board. The board can replace Gray, as well as bring in two appointed directors, before the AGM in May, at which O'Neill and Laidler must step aside after reaching their maximum term.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.