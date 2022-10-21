An architectural gem

5 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Holding a lofty position in an exclusive cul-de-sac, this architecturally designed showpiece is your chance to enjoy acreage living with city and coastal conveniences.
Park-like grounds, a resort-style pool, and a lush bush backdrop combine to create the perfect destination for crafting life-long memories.
Flawlessly presented over three distinct levels and teasing an effortless family-oriented lifestyle, a huge integrated living zone steps onto a wraparound verandah and a screened outdoor room where countless weekends are certain to be spent entertaining, while the verdant bush setting provides the perfect backdrop.
Four robed bedrooms, two beautifully renovated bathrooms plus a guest bathroom, and a dressing room/fifth bedroom, have all your accommodation needs covered.
The parents' retreat truly is in a zone of its own with a sumptuous ensuite and private patio.
Swim a few laps in the limestone fringed pool while the kids enjoy games in the park like backyard.
Designed to forge a sense of connection with place and landscape while offering every luxury, the high-spec home comes with a contemporary granite and gas-fitted kitchen, two-zone ducted air-conditioning, winter gas fire, full security system, double garage plus carport, large 8.5m x 6m shed, 26 non-visible solar panels and three rainwater tanks.
This is a unique opportunity to experience a secluded acreage lifestyle on the suburban fringe. From here you can easily access Westfield Kotara and Charlestown Square as well as John Hunter Hospital. It's just 10km to the M1 and Hunter Expressway and the city and beaches can be reached in under 20 minutes.
