TIM Crakanthorp is spot on for asking us to remember what happened when BHP proposed a container terminal in 1997.
"We remember what happened during the closure of BHP and we know that we must avoid a similar scenario as the coal industry changes," he said ("Opinion", 19/10).
What happened was that the Carr Labor government took ownership of BHP's steelworks land and prevented a container terminal. But in 2009, the Labor government agreed to a request by Newcastle Port Corporation, a statutory state-owned corporation, for authority to develop a container terminal.
In December 2010, the Treasurer was asked to approve a development contract. It took an ICAC investigation in 2014 - "Operation Spicer" - to uncover why the Treasurer failed to approve the contract before the March 2011 state election.
It is a mistake to again vest control over a decision of such importance in the office of Treasurer. Treasury has failed. This must be a full Cabinet decision: No more secret deals by Treasurers.
In July 2012, the Liberal/Nationals coalition announced a policy that a container terminal will not be developed at the Port of Newcastle before Port Botany and Port Kembla are developed to full capacity.
What is Labor's policy?
THAT HSC high achievers stem from the most advantaged schools should not be cause for alarmist headlines ("HSC stars clustered in fewer schools": Sun-Herald 9/10) considering selective high schools as James Ruse, Merewether, North Sydney, et al were of government initiative.
Geoff Black's educational standards item (Letters, 8/10) exacts the problem as self-infliction. That 'super-grads' and exemplary teachers be paid more is divisive to better teaching outcomes as asserted. Segregation to selective schooling, the rise of private schooling and parental sacrifice to benefit a child has evolved. (ref: Walgett parental partition to Education Minister)
The 2012 Coalition "Local schools, local decisions" resolution giving principals financial and education choices control has seen large numbers of staff employed on an insecure casual contract basis, accounting for uncertain teaching positions. Travelling support staff were discarded.
Earlier teachers of exemplary ability had progressed well through the then Department promotion system without financial bonuses as now proposed.
Currently government policies are 'very much metro-centric', with accommodation a huge factor hindering rural teacher placement, despite tempting financial inducement.
Presently the contractual ideal undermines security of tenure. The profession has become too demanding, unattractive, overly bureaucratic and lowly valued.
It's time for the Education Minister to take stock. Burdensome record keeping and reckonings against prior personal teacher precis account entries. It's time to reflect the "School Certificate"- Tech College apprenticeship alliance of the past as well.
IF we didn't know we would hardly believe it, or would we?
When there is a huge seemingly bottomless money pit there are always those who decide they want more than they are entitled to. The temptation obviously is great even for those who many hold in high regard, those we trust with our health problems, our medical practitioners ("Medicare rorting taken seriously: Butler" 18/10).
No, I hear you say, surely not my local practice? Because billions of dollars are being fraudulently sucked out of the public purse we are talking about lots and lots of doctors being involved.
Where does this leave the majority of ordinary Australians, the people who live honestly and pay their taxes?
My guess is it leaves them extremely angry when they think about the gross abuse and the large numbers of already cash-strapped people who will no longer be able to afford to go to the doctors because there is no Medicare. Talk about killing the goose that lays the golden egg.
JOHN Cooper gives us a history lesson regarding the Robodebt scheme in his letter this week, claiming the 'Robodebt scheme' was in fact the data matching initiative announced by Labor in 2011.
It wasn't. Data matching annual income records held by the ATO with support payment clients is not Robodebt.
The data matching initiative he talks about in his 'archive search' was a tool used to provide further information to review officers to identify potential overpayments - and was never used to initiate a debt notice until a human review officer assessed it in the context of all information held.
Until of course Scott Morrison come along and decided it would be a good idea to average annual income evenly into 26 fortnightly periods during the year and apply this average to the recipients claim period, then make them prove they didn't earn it, for claims going back as far as seven years, which in effect was a fraud on the taxpayers who paid his wages and why it was found to be illegal. So next time you wish to bestow upon us a history lesson in the name of those you think are playing politics, how about you do a little bit more research and get your facts straight first?
THE National Press Club address this week with Julian Assange's lawyer Jennifer Robinson covered in detail the case by the US for extradition.
A huge component was due process, not protecting the rights of the Australian citizen. The actual recognition of freedom of speech, protection of whistle blowers, and protection of freedom of the press. A very interesting interview. Irony came.
Two things made more apparent were the real risk to not only whistle blowers, telling valid truth being prosecuted; but also the media being prosecuted, and their lawyers. Not a myth this has already occurred. These prosecutions were later dropped. Penalties of imprisonment apply.
My questioning goes a step further, during the live airing of the NPC session above, something I heard took me to question "D notice" use. The live intro speech by Ms Robinson had an interruption in the form of pause, firstly with her last four words on repeat, like a record with a scratch, followed by 20 seconds of black screen. The interview did not go back to the missing material.
The old criteria, for D notices applied to live broadcasts listened to by a government rep, with a three-to-five second delay and a switch to turn off the items not "in the public interest" , or "relating to National Security".
We may never know if this was a "D notice" incursion, as the no comment mantra is likely, the "for our own good" answer.
We live in a democratic country.
THE Knights must be out of their minds to consider off-loading David Klemmer to the Tigers. He is the most passionate player in the team. This team always finds a way to go backwards. Please don't let this great player leave. If Klemmer goes, I'm gone.
NOW that the BOM has rebranded itself to the Bureau, may I suggest that Newcastle does the same. Newcastle is a borrowed name from another country. Let's change to its modern version: Newy. New logo, new future. Very modern.
THANK you to Garry Linnell (Herald, 15/10) on his efforts to be a better person, especially the part about serving overstaying dinner guests their dessert in takeaway containers which made me laugh out loud. My mother in law told me many years ago of a late night at home when their guests showed no sign of leaving, and my father in law disappeared for a few minutes and came back in his pyjamas winding up the alarm clock and said "time to put the cat out", apparently it worked. More funnies please Garry and good luck in your efforts.
I FIND myself wondering if Member for Newcastle Tim Crakanthorp's plan to 'improve' on Greg Piper's bill to render the LNP rort regarding container movements in Newcastle's Port 'of no legal effect' is a case of William of Occam growing a beard.
HOW can a Federal Court Judge in 2022 find that Pauline Hanson defamed Brian Burston when the same judge found that Burston "cupped the face" of the colleague, "gave her a long hard kiss, then shoved $100 between her breasts" on separate occasions. I don't like Burston or Hanson but this ruling, on the face of it, appears erroneous.
WHAT is going on with Lake Macquarie Council regarding pothole repairs, For the past eight weeks I have complained to council about deep and dangerous potholes in my local area and the reply I get is 'we are looking into it'. I know we have had severe weather of late but I have not seen one repair crew out and about. Will council pay for any vehicle damage? I think not.
IT seems we are brothers from another mother, Steve Barnett. I can only hope Mr Bowen can also clone the Tasmanian Tiger and introduce soft drink bubblers at school for the Maccas munchkins, otherwise he's not the messiah, he's just a very naughty boy. Love your work, butcher boy
