Until of course Scott Morrison come along and decided it would be a good idea to average annual income evenly into 26 fortnightly periods during the year and apply this average to the recipients claim period, then make them prove they didn't earn it, for claims going back as far as seven years, which in effect was a fraud on the taxpayers who paid his wages and why it was found to be illegal. So next time you wish to bestow upon us a history lesson in the name of those you think are playing politics, how about you do a little bit more research and get your facts straight first?