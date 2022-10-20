Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Life Traffic NSW: Lake Macquarie and Maitland councils in first cohort to take part in Live Traffic NSW expansion bringing local and state road data under one roof

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy traffic through Lorn on Belmore Road at Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil.

DRIVERS will be able to navigate traffic jams, road closures and bingles with ease as Live Traffic NSW launches an expansion to its website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.