DRIVERS will be able to navigate traffic jams, road closures and bingles with ease as Live Traffic NSW launches an expansion to its website.
Instead of having to check local council websites separately, especially in emergencies like floods or bushfires, road users can find local and state-managed information all under one roof.
Lake Macquarie and Maitland are in the first 22 councils to take part, chosen in consultation with NSW police, the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service in response to recommendations from the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.
In recent floods, community members have raised concerns about difficulties accessing information when its needed most.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said the expansion marks a "new era" in traffic data, arming regional motorists with the latest information.
"During emergencies like floods or bushfires, Live Traffic NSW will be the go-to for motorists to help them make informed decisions and travel safely," he said.
"The new technology improves the reach and detail of information on Live Traffic NSW, which means we can provide more reliable data to more drivers.
"And, there's more to come.
"By 2024, we're aiming to have Live Traffic capture every road across every council in the state."
The back end portal into Live Traffic NSW, called OneRoad, will allow councils to feed their data into a central location.
Maitland City Council experience design lead William Stuart called it a win for the community.
"We can upload all kinds of road notifications into the system, so it's not just road closures that people can be made aware of, but also roadworks and special events that might delay their journeys," he said.
"For us, the biggest thing is that it won't be done differently by every council.
"It'll be a consistent, single source of truth for road closure information all across NSW."
A Lake Macquarie City Council spokesman said staff have undertaken training to use the new system, but there was no direct cost to the council.
"According to the OneRoad website, OneRoad can help save lives by having critical information available during times of crisis," he said.
"It will enable road users to make informed travel decisions and plan and complete their journeys safely, with accurate and up-to-date information at their fingertips."
Local councils will come onboard in stages, with priority given to those which have been impacted most by bushfires and floods.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
