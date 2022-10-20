David Caffyn with major chance at Newcastle to make JC Caffyn Plate final

Wyee-based hobby trainer David Caffyn will be chasing a spot in the final of his grandfather's series, the JC Caffyn Plate, while also potentially delivering a 1000th career winner for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey at Newcastle on Friday night.
Two qualifying races for the JC Caffyn Plate, an annual indigenous drivers' series, are part of Newcastle's eight-event card. Winning drivers secure a place in the October 29 final at Menangle. Remaining spots are determined via a pointscore.
Caffyn has driven in the series all but one year since its inception in 2011 and, after missing heats at Parkes and Wagga, he is chasing a win with Harmey-trained Major GNP or Dennis Lindsay's Our Chance Todream to make another final.
He is yet to win the series, which honours the late Jimmy Caffyn - a multiple metropolitan premiership winner as a trainer and driver.
"I've ran second and third in the final, but it's just luck in running and if you happen to draw a horse," Caffyn said.
"But it's a great initiative by the boys - Michael Brown, John Dumesny, Jimmy Brown - and I just go along for the ride and help out wherever I can. It's enjoyable and a lot of the boys from the Hunter get involved."
Harmey, who sits on 998 career winners, has a strong hand in the first Caffyn race.
Major GNP has drawn gate one and another former Kiwi, Paytons Rock, is in seven. Major GNP was second at Newcastle on debut in Australia and has been fifth twice since. A winner in New Zealand, Paytons Rock has been second twice at Newcastle since crossing the Tasman.
Harmey also looks to have excellent chances earlier on the program with Abdicate (race one) and Dhaulagiri (three).
