Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

David Caffyn with major chance at Newcastle to make JC Caffyn Plate final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Caffyn. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Wyee-based hobby trainer David Caffyn will be chasing a spot in the final of his grandfather's series, the JC Caffyn Plate, while also potentially delivering a 1000th career winner for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey at Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.