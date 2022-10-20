Newcastle Herald
South African hoop Donovan Dillon set for more success on Scone program

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 20 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
Donovan Dillon winning on Silver City at Muswellbrook. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

Scone trainer Paul Messara will turn to experienced South African jockey Donovan Dillon again as he eyes a double with Silver City and Unzaga on Friday at Gosford.

