South African hoop Donovan Dillon set for more success on Scone program

Scone trainer Paul Messara will turn to experienced South African jockey Donovan Dillon again as he eyes a double with Silver City and Unzaga on Friday at Gosford.
Dillon, who has ridden more than 350 winners in his homeland, came to Australia in recent months to join Messara's stable as a trackwork and race jockey.
He had his first race rides in Australia on October 3 at Muswellbrook, taking Silver City to victory and falling just short in a photo-finish aboard Unzaga. The pair look his best chances on Friday's Scone program, which was transferred to Gosford late on Thursday because of the wet track.
Dillon, who can ride only for Messara because of his visa conditions, was also booked to pilot The Hungarian, Mauricette and Demitasse at the meeting. However, Mauricette and Demitasse may be scratched because of the surface.
"He's a South African rider who's really experienced over there," Messara said.
"In the country, we tend to use Aaron Bullock for all the heavier rides but he's been out lately. Donovan will ride a lot of the lighter rides.
"He almost got a double at his first outing and tomorrow he's got as couple of good winning chances."
Unzaga, a $4.80 chance in race five, and Silver City, at $7 in the sixth, are second-up.
Meanwhile, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will race Willinga Beast in the Crockett Stakes at Moonee Valley on Saturday, rather than the Brian Crowley Stakes at Randwick.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
