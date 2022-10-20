Transport for NSW will switch on a new red light and speed camera at Singleton next week.
The camera, at the intersection of the New England Highway and Bridgman Road at Dunolly, will be active from October 28.
Drivers will get a one month grace period - with offending motorists sent a warning letter.
News of the new camera comes as an upgraded red light and speed camera is expected to become operational at the intersection of Donald Street and Beaumont Street in Hamilton from Friday.
Transport for NSW deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation Tara McCarthy said eight crashes had taken place at the Singleton intersection from 2017 to 2021. Six people were injured - two seriously.
"The most recent NSW speed camera review found fatal and serious injury crashes fell by 35 per cent at red light speed camera locations, and pedestrian casualties fell by almost 60 per cent," she said.
