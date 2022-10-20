Newcastle Herald
New red light and speed camera set for Singleton at intersection of New England Highway and Bridgman Road at Dunolly

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
Transport for NSW will switch on a new red light and speed camera at Singleton next week.

