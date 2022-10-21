To an outside observer Steve was not a bad man: he was a fit, active tradie, popular with his neighbours and his tradie mates. But, as Alice told us (and this was not disputed), he controlled her. He regularly threatened to have her first daughter taken from her if the child did anything that displeased him and was constantly telling the child that she would be sent away. He also told Alice that she was a "very sick woman" and needed psychiatric help.