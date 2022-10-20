Radio identities, fitters and council workers share mental health stories

Local stories of post-natal depression, death of children, suicide and mental illness have been shared in a moving video designed to shatter stigma about mental health.
Out of the Square Media's Everyone Has a Story initiative called on Hunter workers, including radio personalities, manufacturing employees and council staff, to share their mental health journeys in a bid to help others. The stories were compiled into a video, which was played for the first time at an event at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club yesterday.
The idea was founded by Molycop and Out of the Square in 2020 and included 40 industrial and manufacturing organisations last year, before it was opened up to all industries this year.
Ausgrid's Mick Reynolds spoke about losing his daughter in a car accident 10 years ago, and four months later his newborn baby dying due to a heart defect.
"I have a regular psychologist that I go and see and we have counsellors at Ausgrid that I talk to quite often if I feel the need," he said. "I'm not ashamed to go and do that because I know what I've gotten out of it and what my family got out of it as well.
"I've seen a lot of change in the mental health area and a lot of change in myself and I really wanted to go out there and just voice my opinion as a man because I don't think a lot a lot of men are actually getting up and standing up and helping us men.
"It does feel wonderful. It's an uplifting experience. I know that my journey, although painful, could actually help somebody else.
"I just hope it makes somebody else turn around and take notice in their own self. I got told just recently to 'stop being Beyonce'. There is a whole lot of people behind me helping me make my song and dance and I'm gonna turn around and make sure I appreciate and look at those people."
Jess Bollinger, who works for the Australian Rail Track Corporation, said sharing her story helped her reflect on her own situation.
"I told my story of my experience being diagnosed with quite severe postnatal depression and the effects of still having quite high anxiety... and my experiences of finding help.
"It's been very emotional. But it's also helped me wrap up my story, not to receive closure, but to think through everything that contributed to that situation. We had a really tough year and there was many contributing factors."
Newcastle council worker Beau Simpson, who previously participated in the project, spoke at the yacht club event. He lost his dad to mental health eight years ago and said the response to sharing his story was "incredible".
"Over 50 staff emails and phone calls, from apprentices to the CEO and even other colleagues sharing their story and struggles with me," he said. "It was very humbling."
Out of the Square founder Marty Adnum said he was blown away by how raw and open the participants were.
"I've been a camera person and in video for a long time, but every time this comes around once a year, there's nothing that can prepare you for it," he said. "The rawness was just unexpected."
Mr Adnum said he hoped the initiative had a knock on effect.
"Even if they don't have the desire to be in a video, if it means that they see that and they go and tap their mate on the shoulder and say 'can I just talk to you about something?' that is the start and that's really what we're trying to achieve," he said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
