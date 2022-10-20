IT'S quite incredible a band like Steel Panther exists in 2022.
In an era of cancel culture and a greater emphasis on equality due to the #MeToo movement, these glam metal revivalists remain unafraid to bump their hair-sprayed heads up against the line of decency, or through it.
As lead guitarist Russ Parrish, aka Satchel, told the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night, if anyone was offended by the show they should write a complaint letter, scrunch it up and "stick up their butt".
Of course, Steel Panther are a comedy rock band, parodying the easily mock-able '80s glam metal scene that centred on Los Angeles and featured bands like Motley Crue, Ratt, Poison and Warrant.
In many ways, they're a less subtle Spinal Tap.
Even for the most open-minded of people, they push the risque all the way to 11 with songs like Asian Hooker, Gloryhole and 17 Girls In A Row.
And that's some of the more PG titles. Many of the others aren't publishable in a family newspaper.
But essentially Steel Panther are thoroughly entertaining and their juvenile brand of smutty humour would tire quickly if they weren't brilliant musicians and performers.
Due to COVID-19 postponements fans had waited two years to see Michael Starr (vocals), Satchel (guitar), Darren "Stix Zadinia" Leader (drums) and new member Joe "Spyder" Lester (bass) make their Newcastle debut.
US alt-metal band Sevendust were originally booked to support Steel Panther, but after the postponement they were replaced by Warrnambool hard-rockers Airbourne.
They proved a more than worthy replacement. Powered by 16 Marshall amps stacked behind them, Airbourne delivered an hour-plus set of ear-pounding rock'n'roll. It was a co-headliner performance, rather than a warm-up act.
It's ironic Airbourne were supporting a parody band, because critics could easily label them an AC/DC tribute band. Frontman and guitarist Joel O'Keeffe even looks like Angus Young.
But Airbourne take their rock'n'roll riffage seriously, and executed it with enough honesty and showmanship to silence any doubters. Or at worst, have their eardrums ringing.
Steel Panther prowled onto the stage with leather pants, permed hair and sleeveless shirts and exploded into their opener Goin' in the Backdoor.
The NEC might have been half full and reconfigured, but Steel Panther gave the Broadmeadow shed a mighty shake.
Starr is a phenomenal singer, reaching the high notes so impressively he could almost be accused of miming. Perhaps Satchel was dropping hints when he joked, "can we get a round applause for this guy [Starr], for singing at least 60 per cent of everything live tonight".
Songs like Death To All But Metal and Community Property, lyrics aside, boast seriously infectious hooks.
The show was well-rehearsed and slick, including lengthy comedic banter between songs, centred on sex, drugs, groupies and local Newcastle references to Sandgate's Cloud Nine brothel. Though, the jokes wore a little thin by the set's end.
Two segments where Steel Panther perhaps pushed the envelope too far included bringing a woman from the crowd on stage for their song Asian Hooker, and later they encouraged another young woman from the front row to flash the audience, during the blue piano ballad Weenie Ride.
Steel Panther might not be everybody's cup of tea, but what's the point of rock'n'roll if not to shock? If that's the case Steel Panther delivered a shocking good time for Newcastle's glam metal heads.
