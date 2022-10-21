DRINKS REVIEW: Distilled from cane juice, Sagatiba Cristalina Cachaa is a spirited surprise

Tim Connell
Holiday drink, nice. That's what you might hear from a bartender, if you order a capirinha. The whole vibe may recall the Hawaiian waiter in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, who tells a depressed, Malibu-sipping Jason Segel, "of course. I like your style. Cocktail guy". (He later punches Segel in the face). To soften your introduction to the base spirit, cachaa, here's a fact: caprioskas are made with vodka, and capirinhas with cachaa. It's mistaken for rum but it's not, and in this drop launched by an entrepreneur, distilled from cane juice and unaged, you can taste the difference. Expect a nose somewhere between banana and Snickers, a buttery undertone, and a lingering pepper finish.
IN 2012 the unthinkable happened - an organised crime syndicate stole almost 3000 tonnes of Canadian maple syrup valued at $C18.7 million from a storage facility in Quebec. It represented 77 per cent of the global supply. This fascinating crime story is the inspiration behind Bright Brewery's Maple Heist Porter. While the heist story and equally colourful can featuring a mountie capture instant attention, this beer is no gimmick. The Victorian alpine brewery has produced a porter that will have you poking your nose into your glass to savour the sweet aroma of caramel and chocolate. Real Canadian maple syrup was used in the brewing process and it blends superbly with the chocolate and malty undertones. The Maple Heist Porter rewards a patient drinker as the chocolate flavours become more vivid as the beer warms. It's not often I would recommend combining beer with a dessert, but Bright has created a porter to ideally accompany sticky date pudding.
THE labels' depiction of a cocker spaniel gun dog named Karl Marx could be seen as a signal of Matt Burton's revolutionary bent in wine. It shows in the multi-regional and varietal winemaking in the Pokolbin Wine Country Drive winery he leases from the De Bortoli company and his collaboration with his great friend, Yarra Valley Seville Estate winemaker Dylan McMahon, in the Burton McMahon wine range. And it's evident in three new-release Gundog Estate Indomitus wines - aimed, Matt says, to "challenge some of the winemaking and sensory norms usually associated with the grape varieties used". The challenge is here in the 2022 Rosa, 2021 Rutilus and this 2022 Albus blend of Hunter Valley semillon and Canberra riesling. It is green-tinted straw and has peach blossom scents and zesty ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays nashi pear, lime zest and gunmetal elements and slatey acid refreshes at the finish. Cellar six years and team with seafood crepes.
John Lewis
INDOMINUS is Latin for "untameable, wild, unconquerable", albus means white and rosa rosé. Rutilus means red and this 2021 vintage is a reflection of Matt Burton's love of the great Lindeman's Hunter River burgundies of times past. To re-create the style, Matt has blended 80% Hunter shiraz and 20% Yarra Valley pinot noir from George's vineyard at Seville. The shiraz is from Wills Hill vines in the Wine Country Drive-Broke Road vineyard previously owned by veteran vigneron Joe Lesnik. The wine has 12.8% alcohol, ruby red hues, berry pastille aromas and vibrant blackcurrant front-palate flavour. Spicy raspberry, dried cranberry, mint and savoury oak play on the middle palate and the finish shows vanillin oak. Great with fillet mignon and cellar 10 years. It, the Altus and the nebbiolo and sangiovese-based 2022 Indomitus Rosa from Freeman vineyards at Hilltops are at gundogestate.com.au and cellar doors at the Gourmet Pantry, McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, and Cork Street, Gundaroo.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.