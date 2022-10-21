DRINKS REVIEW: Distilled from cane juice, Sagatiba Cristalina Cachaa is a spirited surprise

IN 2012 the unthinkable happened - an organised crime syndicate stole almost 3000 tonnes of Canadian maple syrup valued at $C18.7 million from a storage facility in Quebec. It represented 77 per cent of the global supply. This fascinating crime story is the inspiration behind Bright Brewery's Maple Heist Porter. While the heist story and equally colourful can featuring a mountie capture instant attention, this beer is no gimmick. The Victorian alpine brewery has produced a porter that will have you poking your nose into your glass to savour the sweet aroma of caramel and chocolate. Real Canadian maple syrup was used in the brewing process and it blends superbly with the chocolate and malty undertones. The Maple Heist Porter rewards a patient drinker as the chocolate flavours become more vivid as the beer warms. It's not often I would recommend combining beer with a dessert, but Bright has created a porter to ideally accompany sticky date pudding.