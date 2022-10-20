Newcastle Herald
Hunter HSC students say Maths paper adds up

Helen Gregory
Helen Gregory
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:00am
Jordan Cook, 18, has three HSC exams to go and Sylvia Knott, 17, has two to go. Jordan wants to do aeronautical engineering and Sylvia aerospace engineering. Both their fathers are engineers. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE High prefects Jordan Cook and Sylvia Knott have praised their Mathematics Advanced Higher School Certificate paper as reasonable and without too many surprises.

