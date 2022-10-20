Dennis Barnes and David Smith double up for Maitland Future Stars Maiden final

Visiting trainers David Smith and Dennis Barnes were the big winners at Maitland on Thursday, qualifying two runners each into the Future Stars Maiden final (400m).
Smith, who trains at Elderslie in Sydney's south-west, took out the opening heats with Fernando Bale-Sheez My Chicki litter siblings Stunning Chick and Got The Feature, which were on debut.
Got The Feature was the fastest qualifier into next Thursday's $15,000-to-the-winner final, clocking 22.41 seconds. Stunning Chick ran 22.86.
Got The Feature strengthened his claims for the final when gaining box two in the draw. Stunning Chick drew four.
Barnes, from Cudal in the NSW central-west, prepared heat three winner Nangar Pearl, which ran 22.88, then drew six.
In heat two, Barnes-trained Nangar Zeke clocked 22.54 when finishing second to Got The Feature and that was easily the fastest runner-up effort, giving him a spot in the final. He drew seven.
Red Rolex, trained by Heddon Greta's Daniel Flanagan, was the second-fastest heat winner, running 22.50 on debut from box eight. She will need to overcome a start in box five next week.
Sam Sultana-trained Okeechobee Road was the other runner-up through on times, clocking 22.68 behind Barry Gibbons' Nando Banner (22.55). Nando Banner then drew box three and Okeechobee Road the eight.
War Hawk (Penny Hutchinson) was the other heat winner, running 22.61 and gaining box one for the final.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
