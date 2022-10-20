Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

State Emergency Service issues minor flood warning for Maitland, Singleton, Bulga in Hunter Valley

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 8:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The State Emergency Service is expecting possible minor flooding in parts of the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.