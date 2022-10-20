The State Emergency Service is expecting possible minor flooding in parts of the Hunter.
The agency issued an Advice level warning for the area on Thursday night for conditions heading into Friday, with predicted rising water in the Hunter River in the Maitland and Singleton districts as well as Wollombi Brook at Bulga.
"The Bureau is forecasting that minor flooding may occur at Singleton and Maitland with predicted rainfall," the SES said in its alert.
Advice is the lowest warning level the SES applies and encourages residents in affected areas to stay informed of conditions for any possible changes.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a possibly severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall creating the potential for flash-flooding in the Hunter on Friday.
The SES lists the following guidelines for residents in areas where the Advice warning level applies:
