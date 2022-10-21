With more job security for young, low-paid workers, many more of them will obtain home loans and buy their own homes. But the housing reform that is most needed relates to taxes. Home owner-occupiers should receive the same tax breaks as wealthy home investors. That way, generational inequity can be reduced. Another advantage of restoring entitlements is that many workers could receive decent sick leave. The federal government should legislate this, prioritising front-line workers such as fast food deliverers, casual teachers, nurses, and aged care workers. If these people had decent sick leave, they wouldn't be tempted to go to work sick and spread infections in order to put bread on the table. In time, Australia could seriously reduce COVID infections, the number of new cases of long COVID and the COVID death toll.