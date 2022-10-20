IF you're one of those parents who is forever attempting to prise their children off online gaming consoles, The Peripheral will leave you in a cold sweat.
The eight-episode series is based on William Gibson's 2014 sc-fi thriller novel The Peripheral.
Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, Carrie) is Flynn Fisher, a young woman living in Appalachian America in 2032 with her terminally ill mother and her brother, Burton, who is a medically-retired US Marine.
Both Flynn and Burton are expert virtual reality gamers and are paid to test out new hardware.
When a mysterious new VR headset arrives from a Colombian company, Flynn trials the product and is overwhelmed by the realism and full immersion of the experience, which includes the ability to feel.
However, Flynn quickly discovers the virtual reality world is actually the future - London 2099. After she witnesses a brutal murder, the future comes back to haunt Flynn's present day family after a bounty is placed on her head on the dark web.
The Peripheral is one of those classic mind-warp sc-fi stories where the lines between virtual reality and reality are blurred as the present and future are in a state of flux.
It obviously makes the convoluted plot difficult to follow at times, but Flynn's downtrodden Appalachian small-town world provides the grounding needed to make her struggles relatable.
Think of it as True Blood meets Inception.
The majority of The Peripheral's tension is created in the not-too distant future of 2032, rather than Flynn's travels to 2099 London.
Sc-fi fans will love the unique story, and the special effects are solid, but this virtual reality thriller might test the attention span of some viewers.
