WE'VE all heard the story of Romeo & Juliet. The two star-crossed lovers who tragically died because their warring families forbade them to be together.
What's less known is that our besotted Romeo had another love interest prior to Juliet, her elder cousin Rosaline.
While Rosaline was only a minor character in William Shakespeare's classic tale, she takes centre stage in this cheeky parody of Romeo & Juliet.
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) plays Rosaline, a forthright young Capulet woman who refuses to be married off to a wealthy aristocrat.
In between pretending to be crazy to scare off suitors and suffering from ichthyophobia (a phobia of fish), Rosaline has been secretly seeing Romeo, from the rival Montague family.
When Rosaline is prevented from attending a masquerade ball due to a disastrous date with a suitor, Dario, Romeo meets Juliet. Romeo quickly falls in love with Juliet leaving a scorned Rosaline desperate to break-up the new couple.
While Rosaline is a fresh retelling of Romeo & Juliet - by using modern language and poking fun at outdated Shakespearean-era customs - it follows many romantic-comedy cliches.
Minnie Driver is hilarious as Rosaline's cynical maid - who also happens to be a registered nurse - and Dever is delightful as the idiosyncratic Rosaline.
However, after an entertaining opening 30 minutes, the plot becomes all too familiar as Rosaline plods along to a predictable ending.
