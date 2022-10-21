IN the bleak English COVID winter of 2020-21 Dry Cleaning's New Long Leg was a bright spark and one of the most inventive debut albums to emerge out the UK rock scene in years.
Frontwoman Florence Shaw's deadpan spoken-word delivery and enthralling observational wordplay blended beautifully with her bandmates tense post-punk push-and-pull urgency.
On album No.2 Dry Cleaning have expanded the palette. Stumpwork might lack the intensity of New Long Leg's finest moments like Scratchcard Lanyard, but there's greater range.
The angular guitar riffs and competing bass have been turned down, allowing horns, flutes and synths to produce new colour to Dry Cleaning's sound.
Anna Calls From The Attic is tense and ambient, and Hot Penny Day features a squelchy bass and eastern guitar riff before exploding into a psych fusion.
Shaw's lyrics explore everything from young love (Kwenchy Kups), a pet tortoise (Gary Ashby) to a computer virus (Don't Press Me) and leave enough riddles to keep us intrigued.
