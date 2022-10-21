Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Review

REVIEW: Dry Cleaning scrub up to broaden sound on Stumpwork

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
October 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stumpwork cover.

IN the bleak English COVID winter of 2020-21 Dry Cleaning's New Long Leg was a bright spark and one of the most inventive debut albums to emerge out the UK rock scene in years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.