What's feeding city's economic green shoots

Newcastle has longstanding reluctance to embrace the idea of itself as an urban economy dominated by highly educated professional workers, despite all the evidence showing it is the way to go.
Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released the latest batch of data from the 2021 census. The story therein is a good one.
Political representatives and lobby groups need to take note.
For downtown Newcastle, the numbers give reason for optimism. Something is happening beyond the corpse of the high street. The total number of jobs located downtown is up by 12.6 per cent since 2016, an increase of 2392.The biggest portion of this growth is in the occupation category 'professionals', up by 1417 since 2016. The next biggest is the category 'managers', up by 605.
Importantly, the growth of professional jobs located downtown is matched by the growth of professional workers living downtown. Again, the two biggest growth categories in resident workers are the professions (up by 516) and managers (up by 364).
For downtown Newcastle, the numbers give reason for optimism. Something is happening beyond the corpse of the high street.
This is the pattern in the world's successful urban economies: firms in the advanced services and knowledge sectors of the economy migrate to and invest in the places where they can find the best workers. Not surprisingly, places with quality living environments, like the harbourside suburbs of Sydney, and the funky suburbs of inner Melbourne, attract both 21st century firms and professional workers. It's a virtuous cycle, one that Newcastle has been slow to jump on, but the time has arrived.
Fortunately, inner Newcastle has a base of professional services firms: health services provider NIB, the utility Hunter Water, the merged financial services group Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank, lawyers Sparke Helmore, plus all those back-alley engineering, architectural and medical practices, loyal to the downtown for decades.
Significant, too, is the growth in jobs in the higher education sector, led by downtown investments by the University of Newcastle
Visitors to the downtown come away thinking the place has died away. But what they see is decline in the retailing, wholesaling and public administration sectors, the activities that have traditionally lined our main streets. The number of downtown jobs in all these sectors is falling.
Out of plain sight, though, the number of jobs in the professions is on the rise.
A further positive sign of green shoots in the Newcastle urban economy comes from city-wide figures.
For the combined Newcastle Lake-Macquarie urban area, the occupation category 'professionals' is now the wider city's largest jobs category. It is also the fastest growing of all occupation groups, increasing by 7555 jobs since 2016.
Much more work needs to be done on the census statistics to uncover the rich detail that underpins the rise of the professional services and knowledge economy in Newcastle.
Three points are important for now.
The first concerns the infrastructure list we put to government. We need to press harder for items that will advance the city's 21st century economy. We need to be talking more about city-wide 5G, faster rail links to Sydney, investments in our university and medical research, an expanded light rail network, and the like.
The second concerns how we participate in the shift to renewables. Newcastle and the Hunter is more than a place where new energy installations can be housed. Our economy needs also to house the firms that design and manage these installations. What better way to turbo charge our professional services and knowledge worker economy than to insist that government contracts are awarded to local firms, and that relevant government departments - federal and state - relocate to the city.
The third concerns the priorities of various lobby groups. Rarely is the professional services and knowledge economy promoted by these groups. The Committee for the Hunter, for instance, made no mention of the needs of these critical urban sectors in its 20 priorities for the region prepared for the recent federal election campaign. For Business Hunter, its electioneering prioritised the housing, freight and energy sectors. Professional services didn't rate.
Last year, Newcastle City Council launched an economic strategy that sets out actions to advance the city's 21st century economy. It has received little attention. Our lobby groups should go take a read. There's much there to unite behind.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.