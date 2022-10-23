Is Pilates just for girls? The answer from Kirsten King is a resounding no.
Blokes can do it, Kirsten says. And not just ordinary blokes, but big burly macho blokes.
Kirsten proved this by using her "functional movement method" to train NRL players from Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs and the AFL's Sydney Swans.
She also lays claim to training cricketer Steve Smith and Swans player Buddy Franklin.
Plus, Pilates was created by a man.
Joseph Pilates developed the practice to rehabilitate injured German soldiers, while he was interned on the Isle of Man during WWI. It was based on his belief that poor health was a result of poor lifestyle and posture, inefficient breathing and inadequate strength.
Kirsten aims to remove the "gender-specific stigma around Pilates".
"In our studios, we often see inflexibility, tightness, limited mobility and muscle weaknesses in males, as a result of the heavy-lifting, high-intensity weight training men typically endure," she said.
She says her method strengthens "all those smaller muscles we neglect in other forms of exercise, balancing our bodies, mobilising our spine and joints and improving our posture".
"We are able to correct all bodily imbalances, restore optimum mobility and alleviate pain to move efficiently and confidently."
Kirsten is the founder of Fluidform, which has a studio in Newcastle. A 4-week challenge will begin on November 5, urging men to get moving twice a week with a male-specific program.
The idea that loads of men will want to do this program seems a bit of a stretch. Sorry! We couldn't resist that.
Topics urges men everywhere of all shapes and sizes to have a crack at Pilates, at any studio off your choosing of course. And if you can't afford to attend a class, there are plenty of sessions on YouTube.
Sticking with health, a six-week challenge begins today on the University of Newcastle's No Money No Time website.
Take the health eating quiz and join the challenge.
Over the six weeks, participants will receive a weekly email with information, resources and recipes that are personalised to their main health goal.
They'll get access to a private Facebook group, where progress can be shared and support gained.
Dietitians will share tips, check in with you and answer your questions.
At the end of the six weeks, the idea is to redo the quiz and see how you've progressed and what habits you've put in place to support your health.
