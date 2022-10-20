Newcastle Herald
Protesters target Dan Repacholi's office as part of protest against Redbank Power Station biomass plans

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:45am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:49pm
Biomass protesters target Hunter MP

Protesters targeted the office of federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi on Friday as part of an international day of action against 'big biomass'.

