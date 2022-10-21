Knights fans get a chance to check out future recruit Kai Pearce-Paul when the highly rated talent debuts for England against France in the World Cup this weekend.
The 21-year-old back-rower/centre, who the Knights have signed from 2024, will play his first Test in the second-round clash at University of Bolton Stadium early Sunday morning (AEDT).
He is one of five players in the side who didn't feature in England's 60-6 win over Samoa in the tournament opener last week, and has been named to come off the interchange bench.
Likened to a young Sonny Bill Williams, Pearce-Paul has played 38 games for Wigan in the Super League, all but one of which were in the past two years.
His debut was his sole 2019 appearance. At 196cm and 105kg, Pearce-Paul is about the height of the Saifiti brothers but of a lesser build.
He scored four tries this year for Wigan, who fell a win short of the grand final.
"He's a very tall, robust back-rower, quite skilful and athletic," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said this year.
Pearce-Paul said ahead of taking on France that being in camp with England had been an enjoyable and fruitful learning experience so far.
"You train with them in the camp and have earned a place there, it was very good for me.
"Everything has been really good. I'm surrounded by a lot of experienced players who are giving me advice, and it's actually quite nice to finally talk to the people you play week in, week out.
"It's quite nice to get to know these people on a personal level. Everyone is really friendly, as you would expect them to be."
