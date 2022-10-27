A "DESTINATION" $75 million supercentre at Morisset decked out with a Bunnings, gym, homeware shops, a supermarket, cafes, carpark and play area is in the pipeline.
Winarch Capital, the same developer building the 30,000-person event space called Cedar Mill, has put forward concept plans for a Life & Home retail park a kilometre from the CBD off Mandalong Road.
To pull it off, Lake Macquarie City Council will need to change its Local Environmental Plan to allow for extra uses in an area that's zoned as a business park.
Winarch Capital development director David Rutter said the plans have been in the works for the last two years.
"We've got about 80 per cent of the site pre-leased, there's some we can make public and others we can't yet," he said.
"It's destination retail, people want to go there, visit and have lunch while the kids are playing and do some shopping.
"I think one thing we've noticed down there is there are a lot of housing estates but retail hasn't picked up in the same way."
He estimates the whole centre will bring with it about 500 full-time jobs.
Confirmed retailers include Bunnings, Genesis, Hungry Jacks, Oporto, an OzEducation childcare centre and Petquarters with about 700 carparks.
Winarch Capital has set its sights on Morisset because it's a high growth region, Mr Rutter said.
"With all we are doing, our belief is this development, Cedar Mill and others combined with government investment like the $76 million for Mandalong Road - the investment that unlocks is enormous," he said.
"It will have flow on effects bringing more people to the region and our development boosts other retailers around the place."
While it might encourage new businesses to open up, the project is expected to initially draw sales away from other supermarkets and retailers in the region.
An economic impact study estimates there could be 4.9 per cent reduction in forecast sales for food and 3.3 per cent for non-food services - an expected $21.8 million loss to businesses in Morisset, Bonnells Bay and Cooranbong in the first year of trading in 2024.
The impacted is expected to diminish over time as the population grows.
Access to the retail park is proposed for the intersection of Gimberts Road and Old Mandalong Road through the Mandalong Road roundabout.
According to the council, changing its LEP will help increase employment and access to retail shops, arguing the proposal 'contributes to the growth of the existing Morisset area and surrounds, an area currently experiencing economic transition and diversification from carbon-intensive energy and mining employment'.
The council claims given the site's proximity to the CBD, it will provide more work opportunities that are accessible just by walking or riding a bike once Mandalong Road is upgraded.
The proposal is on exhibition until November 15.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
