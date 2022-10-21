Newcastle colt Promitto set to deliver in Spring Champion Stakes grand final

Even when Promitto won the group 2 Skyline Stakes over 1200 metres at just his second start in February, Newcastle trainer David Atkins believed the colt was a 2000m horse.
On Saturday, Promitto gets his chance to prove Atkins right with victory in the group 1 Spring Champion Stakes (2000m) at Randwick.
And Atkins couldn't happier with the three-year-old heading into his $2 million grand final.
Promitto is on the back-up from the 1800m Craven Plate at Randwick last Saturday, where he finished third, three and a quarter lengths away from veteran star Cascadian, in open company.
It was his best result this preparation, which to that point had been unplaced runs in three-year-old features the San Domenico Stakes (1100m), Run To The Rose (1200m) and Golden Rose (1400m) at Rosehill.
Atkins, though, was always eyeing the 2000m of the Spring Champion Stakes.
"Even when he was a two-year-old, I thought [he was a 2000m horse]," Atkins said.
"That's one of the reasons I didn't go to the Golden Slipper, because he was never a 1200m horse.
"He only won on that heavy track over 1200 because it was just survival of the fittest that day because it was a heavy 10 and probably a lot worse. He was just stronger than them.
"I always thought he needed ground and it was a good effort the other day against those type of horses.
"He was racing those tough, experienced horses and he ran well. They went very quick in the race, the leader got way out in front and he had to make his run from probably the 800, so it was a good, tough gallop.
"At the 300, I thought he was a chance, but he had to bring the field up to the leader, so he did a great job.
"He's going back to his own age group now and I give him a great chance tomorrow."
Atkins had no qualms about the one-week back-up for Promitto, which is raced by Newcastle businessman Matt Chidgey.
"He's terrific," he said. "That was one of the reasons I was never worried about backing him up because he's such a great doer. He's a good eater and nothing worries him. He's come through it really good and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."
Atkins was pleased with the draw in gate five for Promitto, which was $7 with Bet365 on Friday with Randwick rated a soft 6 and more rain likely. Josh Parr has the ride.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees also has hopes in the Randwick features. Flag Of Honour was $8.50 for the $1 million Callander-Presnell (1600m), while wet-track specialist Never Talk was $21 in the $2 million The Invitation (1400m).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
