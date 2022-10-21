Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Joe McFadyen dog Ultimate Coat gets inside chance for Wentworth Park heat

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe McFadyen dog Ultimate Coat gets inside chance for Wentworth Park heat

Dungog trainer Joe McFayden is counting on a return to box one and a better start from Ultimate Coat when he chases a spot in the Good Odds Harada Cup final (520m) on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.