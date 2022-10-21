Joe McFadyen dog Ultimate Coat gets inside chance for Wentworth Park heat

Dungog trainer Joe McFayden is counting on a return to box one and a better start from Ultimate Coat when he chases a spot in the Good Odds Harada Cup final (520m) on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
Seven heats will be held to decide the field for the $13,000-to-the-winner decider next week.
Ultimate Coat has the red in heat four, which also features Branxton trainer Susan Smith's fast-starter Vamoose from the six and Jason Magri-trained Unlike You in two.
Ultimate Coat has won six of eight starts from box one but he was last at his most recent run, when jumping from the four at Wentworth Park.
McFadyen welcomed the inside draw but he was wary of Vamoose and Unlike You.
"It's beautiful for him because he loves the rail," McFadyen said. "He comes out only steady but once he takes a couple of steps, he can really accelerate.
"He was going for a run last start and the door just closed. A dog ran off the track and took him with it.
"The two's a slow beginner but an absolute rocket late, and the six, Vamoose, it's one of the fastest beginners in the Hunter, so he'll have to have his skates on early.
"If he can drive up under it early, I think he can go really well. But if the two gets any luck at all, we'll be looking for a taxi at about the 500 boxes."
Also on Saturday night, The Gardens has a 12-race meeting from 6.49pm.
On Friday, Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis scored a winning double at the track with Okey and Jokey. Okey made it back-to-back wins to start his career. Trainer Sharon Grey also had a double, winning with Just Foxing and Pugsley's Girl.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
