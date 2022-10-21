Clayton Harmey's Saint Crusader ready for Breeders Challenge semi-final

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey believes Saint Crusader is on track to repeat his effort of qualifying for a group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge final when he heads to Menangle on Saturday night.
Saint Crusader will contest the first semi-final of the three-year-old colts and geldings series after winning his heat at Newcastle last week in 1:55:4.
Last year, Saint Crusader won his 2YO heat at Newcastle before finishing fourth in the semis at Menangle to qualify. He was one of three in the final from Harmey's stable but finished last after a troubled run. Saint Crusader bounced back a week later to win the group 2 True Blue event in the series in 1:53:8.
Harmey is again eyeing the group 2 race but believes Saint Crusader can first earn another crack at the group 1 event after drawing well in gate four for Saturday night.
"We've got a good draw, he's racing well, he's trained on well and everything seems good with him, so we've just got to hope for a bit of luck and it should be fine," Harmey said.
"It would be good to make the final again but obviously they are a good bunch of horses and it's a pretty strong race. He'll know he's up against them, but he's good."
He was also happy to avoid Leap To Fame, which is in semi No.2. Four Star Lincoln, for Maitland trainer Peter Hedges, is also in semi No.1.
"Leap To Fame is probably the one that's improved out of its skin from a two-year-old, but I think the rest of them have improved the same," Harmey said.
In the 3YO fillies, Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari has Te Quiro from gate five in semi No.1.
Stable concession driver Grace Panella gets the chance with Saint Crusader after steering him to his past two wins.
"She knows him and she's been driving him well," Harmey said.
"You've got to go forward in these races but we won't cross the one [My Ultimate Byron]. He's the leader. Just hopefully he can get in front of the two and three. They are the ones we can beat.
"Hopefully the second or third favourite, they are drawn out wide, and they come forward and we are there on their backs. He can finish off and his main asset is his speed, so if Grace can use his speed, I think he will be right there in the finish somewhere.
"His run at Menangle three starts ago [when third], he sat outside the leader and they went 52, so he can match it with them, but obviously tomorrow we'll drive him to use his best asset, his speed."
Also on the program, Bolwarra trainer Geoff Dorn has Oleg in the 4YO Breeders Challenger qualifying heat No.1.
