Police operation underway at Aberglasslyn, man missing

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:19am
Man missing at river bank near Melville Ford Bridge

A police operation is currently underway at Aberglasslyn, after reports a man was seen approaching the river bank at the Melville Ford Bridge this morning (Friday, October 21) and has not been seen since.

