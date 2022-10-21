Man missing at river bank near Melville Ford Bridge

A police operation is currently underway at Aberglasslyn, after reports a man was seen approaching the river bank at the Melville Ford Bridge this morning (Friday, October 21) and has not been seen since.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, with assistance from the NSW SES, are conducting searches of the area to locate the man.
Anyone who may be able to assist is urged to contact police.
Contact Maitland Police on 02 4934 0200 or call 131 444.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
