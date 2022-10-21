Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle man Bandu Crispin Kwabo sentenced to jail over role as 'courier' in importation of MDMA from Europe

By Nick Bielby
October 21 2022 - 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A Newcastle man who agreed to act as a courier in an operation to import more than 3kg of MDMA from Europe has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and six months in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.