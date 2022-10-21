Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Labor councillors call for indoor pool commitment from NSW government and opposition

By Sage Swinton
Updated October 21 2022 - 9:17pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle Labor councillors are pushing for an indoor pool commitment from the state government and opposition.

Newcastle council will push the state government and opposition for a new indoor pool at a cost of roughly $80-$100m million.

