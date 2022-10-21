Newcastle cricket veteran Nathan Price is right for big season with Wallsend Tigers

CHAMPION Wallsend all-rounder Nathan Price has wasted no time in sounding a warning to rival Newcastle District Cricket Association teams that he's back on deck and ready to take care of some unfinished business.
Price scarcely played last season after becoming a father for the second time, and in his absence the Tigers had a campaign they would prefer to forget.
"He played a couple of one-dayers at the start of last season and the T20s, and that was basically it," Wallsend captain Jacob Montgomery said.
"At this point we're expecting him to be fully available, so he's a big 'in' for us."
A two-time NDCA player of the year, Price returned from a decade with Randwick-Petersham in Sydney to skipper Wallsend to the first-grade minor premiership in 2019-20, only for the finals to be cancelled after the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Tigers have not challenged for the title since, but judging by their opening-round victory against Toronto last weekend, they appear ready to make up for lost time.
Price (75) and Montgomery (78) shared a quickfire century stand for the second wicket as Wallsend posted the highest total of the day, 4-291, dismissing the Kookaburras for 133 in reply.
"It's nice batting with him," Montgomery said. "Generally he scores quickly, so there's a lot less pressure on me, because I know that the runs are ticking over at the other end as well."
Wallsend will be hoping to make it two wins from as many starts when they play Waratah-Mayfield at Waratah Oval today.
The home team will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Charlestown last week.
Meanwhile, unbeaten competition leaders Wests will be boosted by the return of skipper James King for their clash with University at Harker Oval.
King missed last week's win against Merewether because of family commitments. In his absence, Josh Emerton deputised and delivered a match-winning captain's knock of 50 not out.
University will be hoping Andrew Harriott can continue his impressive start to the season after hammering 120 in last week's win against Newcastle City.
In other games today, Belmont will be chasing their second win of the season when they host Merewether at Cahill Oval.
Hamilton-Wickham, outgunned by Stockton in last week's grand final rematch, will be looking to make amends when they travel to Ron Hill Oval to take on Toronto.
Premiers Stockton shape as a big test for Charlestown at Lynn Oval, while City and Cardiff will both be intent on opening their accounts at No.1 Sportsground.
