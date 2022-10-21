Rescue mission underway to reach cargo ship in distress off South Coast

Rescuers are on the way to reach a huge cargo ship which lost power overnight and is drifting off the coast of Narooma.
The bulk carrier Rio Madeira reported it was in distress before midnight, and has been drifting south out of control about 75km offshore.
Australian Maritime Safety Authority rescue boats from Newcastle and Sydney are on their way to the ship, which is larger than the Portland Bay carrier which got into trouble off the Royal National Park in July.
It is believed to have about 30 crew on board.
"AMSA is currently responding to a Singaporean-flagged container ship, the MV RIO MADEIRA, that had suffered a power failure before midnight on 20 October," a spokesperson for the national authority said.
"AMSA has tasked a specialised emergency towing vessel, ETV Svitzer Glenrock, from Newcastle to assist with providing towing assistance to MV Rio Madeira.
"The Svitzer Glenrock is expected to arrive to the location of the ship later this afternoon."
Ship tracking shows the carrier has been drifting parallel to the coast, and is much further offshore than the Portland Bay was when emergency crews started that rescue mission.
AMSA said the crew onboard were not in danger.
"Emergency generator power is available on board and crew are working to resolve the main power issue," the spokesperson said.
"The ship and the crew are not in immediate danger of impacting the coast. AMSA is closely monitoring the ship and receiving regular reports from the ship's company."
The Glenrock, which was pivotal in the Portland Bay rescue, had reached waters off Sussex Inlet just before 9am.
Craig Gibson, who was one of the three masters on board during the July rescue, has Tweeted his support for his colleagues, saying "Go and save another one team!!"
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.