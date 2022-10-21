Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rescue mission underway to reach cargo ship in distress off South Coast

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 21 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rescuers are on the way to reach a huge cargo ship which lost power overnight and is drifting off the coast of Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.