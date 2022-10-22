Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Weather warning: Hunter residents told to stay informed of latest flood updates as more rain predicted

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated October 22 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image.

The State Emergency Service issued an alert Saturday afternoon for residents of Singleton, Maitland and Raymond Terrace to keep informed about possible flooding along the Hunter River at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.