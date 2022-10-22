Police seek help in search for man who vanished from Melville Ford Bridge

The search for a man missing from Aberglasslyn on Friday continued at the weekend as police and emergency services appealed for anyone who may have information to come forward.
A large-scale search by police, PolAir, the SES and the Rural Fire Service, was sparked Friday morning after a man believed to be aged in his late 30s or early 40s was last seen approaching the Hunter River bank near the Melville Ford Bridge around 9am.
He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance with a red beard, wearing jeans, a black leather jacket and joggers.
No personal belongings have been located nearby, and no missing persons have been reported in the area, police said in a statement appealing for anyone who may be able to help to come forward by contacting Maitland Police on 02 4934 0200 or call 131 444.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
