Woman filmed being raped, kidnapped and drugged during horrific DV case

A HAMILTON South man filmed himself raping an unconscious woman, bashed her and bit her on the nose before he kidnapped and drugged her so she wouldn't go to the police in what was an extreme case of domestic violence. Michael Christopher Moore, 45, appeared in Newcastle Local Court last week via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including sexual assaults, assaults, aggravated kidnapping and intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.
Moore, who is represented by solicitor John Anthony, will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a sentence date.
Moore and the victim used drugs together, predominantly party drug GHB, which would occasionally cause the victim to pass out and sleep heavily, according to agreed facts.
At some stage in August last year, Moore told the victim that she was "always drugged" and would "fall asleep midway through sex", telling her he continued to have sex with her after she passed out and would hit her to wake her up.
"I hit you pretty bad because you deserve it because you shouldn't fall asleep," Moore told her.
The woman later went through Moore's phone and found two videos that Moore had filmed while she was unconscious. What is captured in the videos is too graphic to go into detail, but the woman sent the files to her phone and later showed them to police.
Moore would also become extremely jealous, controlling and violent and twice sent the woman to the hospital with head injuries from slamming her into the bathroom wall or biting her on the nose and choking her.
The woman contacted police and was supposed to meet with officers at Newcastle police station in January when Moore showed up in a railway station car park on the Central Coast and offered her a lift.
Instead of driving her to Newcastle, Moore drove around threatening and assaulting the woman while counselling her about what to tell police to get the charges against him dropped.
"What you gotta say is I am a drug addict," Moore told the woman to say. "The real reason I went [to the police] is because I caught him cheating on me. I don't want to be in trouble for lying. I hate him for cheating on me." Moore eventually drove the woman to a house at Dora Creek where he injected her with methamphetamine before later choking and headbutting her. The woman later went to police and Moore was arrested.
