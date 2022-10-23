Newcastle Herald
Woman filmed being raped, kidnapped and drugged during horrific DV case

October 23 2022 - 5:00am
Newcastle courthouse.

A HAMILTON South man filmed himself raping an unconscious woman, bashed her and bit her on the nose before he kidnapped and drugged her so she wouldn't go to the police in what was an extreme case of domestic violence. Michael Christopher Moore, 45, appeared in Newcastle Local Court last week via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including sexual assaults, assaults, aggravated kidnapping and intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.

