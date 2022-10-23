Melanie Elder's Man From Braavos set to hit back at Newcastle

Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos looks well placed to extend his lead in the Newcastle premiership on Monday.
Man From Braavos was a luckless sixth from a second-line start at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night but he remains atop the track's pointscore for this year heading into Monday's eight-race card. With six wins, two seconds and five thirds, Man From Braavos has 66 points - two ahead KerryAnn Morris-trained Rocknroll Mama.
Man From Braavos was unable to find a clear passage late from a sit three back on the pegs last start but he should find a better spot from gate three in the final race on Monday. Driver Tom Callaghan's five-point claim also has him well graded in the up to 62 ratings event.
Louth Park trainer Elder was confident of a strong run from Man From Braavos, which has won twice and placed twice in his past six starts, all at Newcastle.
"He tries every time and definitely makes my job easier," Elder said. "He's just loving racing at the moment. A big turning point was getting him back home [from Maitland Showground] after the floods.
"He's just been much happier. He's usually paddock-trained. He's quite a big horse and I think he missed his own environment, being able to walk around all day. Once he got home, he's been a different horse.
"I'm pretty confident tomorrow. He's got that close-in draw so a bit of luck and we might get there."
Elder had a win on Friday with two-year-old Love Lou, which will now be freshened for the Breeders Challenge regional series.
It was Love You's third win in four Newcastle starts and came after a ninth in the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals at Menangle.
"I was really happy with run at Menangle," Elder said.
"It didn't look like much but his personal times were his best, so I knew he'd be a lot sharper back at Newcastle."
Clayton Harmey had a win on Friday night with Dhaulagiri, taking him to 999 career training victories.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
