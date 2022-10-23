John Sargent mare Left Reeling one to beat in Cessnock Cup

She came from near last first-up at Hawkesbury on August 9 when runner-up in a 1300m maiden. Second-up, she was a long odds-on favourite when an easy winner at Scone. Stepping up to 1850m on the Newcastle course proper on September 16, she was again too classy for her rivals. Last start when favourite at Warwick Farm, she ran on from a clear last to be beaten 3.5 lengths.