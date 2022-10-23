Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

The Herald's opinion: Barangaroo planning stoush mirrors Honeysuckle conversation

By Editorial
October 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for Barangaroo.

The Barangaroo precinct on Sydney Harbour has attracted its fair share of criticism in the past week after prominent architect Philip Thalis accused successive governments of betraying the original winning design for the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.