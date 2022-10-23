Inquiries after man turns up to hospital with gunshot wound to leg

A man remains in John Hunter Hospital on Monday after being shot in the leg in Cessnock.
Hunter Valley police were told a 41-year-old man turned up to Cessnock Hospital about 6.30am Sunday with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was transferred to John Hunter Hospital for surgery. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police have been told the injured man and two others were inside a vehicle in bushland off Vincent Street, when an unknown man approached the car, and spoke with the group before shooting a firearm and fleeing.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the incident, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
