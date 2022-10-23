At the budget night dinner in May 2006, the loudest cheer that ever went up in the Great Hall of the Australian Parliament was in response to treasurer Peter Costello's statement that there was enough "headroom" for the government to deliver substantial superannuation tax concessions in that budget. This was mainly for people making private provisions for their retirement. In his 11th budget, the previous nine of which had been in surplus, Costello had sufficient budget funds to make this provision.
Roll forward past three economic downturns, and 16 years later, in October 2022, the budget outlook is dire. No matter what the government does, there will still be a trillion-dollar national debt post-budget and the possibility of decades of deficits.
To make any inroads, Australia now faces the biggest budget expenditure challenge in our lifetime.
With the inflation genie out of the bottle, any excessive expenditure will boost inflation and work counter to the Reserve Bank's attempts to reign it in by unprecedented rapid increases in interest rates.
Any increased expenditure pressure will prolong the pain mortgage holders feel from the relentless monthly rises to their interest rates. This puts the federal government on the horns of a dilemma. To keep inflation at bay, it must keep expenditure under control.
This will dramatically reduce its ability to keep its recent federal election commitments, particularly in areas where it hopes to build a new social contract. There is now a growing chasm between voter expectation of extra expenditure on government services, and the revenue base to pay for it.
This is despite additional budget revenue from high employment tax receipts and better commodity prices. On the expenditure side, some progress will be made in childcare, paid parental leave, and supporting low-paid workers. But many other election promises will have to wait for future budgets.
The government also faces problems with long-standing budget structural commitments where funding is ongoing, particularly in health, aged care, the NDIS, and defence. Annually, the expenditure in a number of these areas is rising rapidly, putting further pressure on the budget, especially the NDIS (12 per cent), hospitals (6 per cent) and aged care (5 per cent). This will create unstainable spending increases into the future.
The government's strategy in its 2022 "restraint and resilience" budget is to address the expenditure measures without exacerbating inflation. They will do this by taking a medium-term approach and bringing the budget back towards a better balance over several years.
The government's delay in recalling parliament this year means it will not have to call the next election until the first half of 2025. This provides the opportunity for four budgets in this term. Therefore, before facing the voters again, it will have several chances to recalibrate the economy to get its income and expenditure back on track.
In this way it will try to avoid the mistake of the Abbott government's first 2014 budget, where it tried to do too much too quickly, creating a lot of unnecessary economic pain and many broken election promises. By taking a medium-term approach, the current government will have many opportunities to improve its budget position before the next election.
However, within this first term, there is one massive fiscal problem that it cannot avoid confronting: the 2024 stage three tax cuts that were legislated by the previous government and signed off by the ALP opposition. Already there has been intense questioning of the Prime Minister and the Treasurer about the considerable cost of this measure ($254 billion over nine years).
The stock answer has been that ALP policy has not changed. This is just a fig leaf to give the government more time to soften up the electorate for a possible change in policy in a future budget, possibly as early as May 2023.
However, before contemplating such a move, the ALP should re-examine its history of when it last broke a tax promise.
The Keating government legislated tax cuts and claimed at the 1993 election it would not break this promise as the cuts were "L-A-W law." In the 1994 budget, the tax cuts were scrapped. The opposition never let them forget it and kept reminding the voters up to the 1996 election, which the ALP lost.
The word on the street is that the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, is thinking about going down the same path, given the enormous pressures created by the budget deficit.
Evidently, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is not so sure. The PM has the final say, and he should trust his instincts.
Perhaps he should have a chat with Paul Keating?
The long-suffering taxpayer, many of whom will gain significantly from the stage three flatter tax structure, will be unforgiving of another L-A-W law broken promise.
