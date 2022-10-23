At the budget night dinner in May 2006, the loudest cheer that ever went up in the Great Hall of the Australian Parliament was in response to treasurer Peter Costello's statement that there was enough "headroom" for the government to deliver substantial superannuation tax concessions in that budget. This was mainly for people making private provisions for their retirement. In his 11th budget, the previous nine of which had been in surplus, Costello had sufficient budget funds to make this provision.