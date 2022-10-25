Kalyna Rakel & Dan Gurman (Canada) - Hamilton Station Hotel
Keato, Herd Immunity, King Fusion Band - Lizotte's
Wolfmother - Cambridge Hotel
Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates - Lizotte's
Jack Of Hearts - Hamilton Station Hotel
Great Gable, with Dice, Velvet Bloom - Cambridge (main room)
Well?, with Deadshowws, Unpretty - Cambridge (warehouse)
Russell Morris, with Piper Butcher - Lizotte's
Good Corn Liquor - Oriental Hotel
Drugs In Sport, with The Howlin' Rats, Not In The Business Of Taking Calls - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Yev Kassem - Stag & Hunter Hotel
David Bowie & Prince Tribute Party - Cambridge
Cosmic Cowgirl, Someone's Friends, Zoe, Tahlia Jayde B2B Beller, Felly Fell, Sabre - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Diverge ft. Rachel Maria Cox, Djanaba, Meer, House Of Slé - Earp Distilling Co.
Ray Beadle - Lizotte's (lunch)
Jack Jones - Lizotte's (dinner)
The Uglies, Obat Batuk, Latest God, Crucial Times - Hamilton Station Hotel
