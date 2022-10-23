The Newcastle Writers Festival is bringing former prime minister Kevin Rudd to Newcastle on November 22.
Rudd will be promoting his book, The Avoidable War, subtitled The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict between the US and Xi Jinping's China, on November 22 in a NWF event hosted by the Matt Bevan of ABC. The book explores the likely outcomes of a war between the two countries and proposes solutions based on Rudd's own extensive diplomatic experience.
The wide-ranging discussion is expected to explore geopolitics, the state of the media, and the health of democracy.
Festival director Rosemarie Milsom said the event had been planned some time ago, but COVID got in the way.
"We are thrilled to finally be going ahead and appreciate that Mr Rudd has made the time to visit given how busy he is," she said.
"Since leaving politics he has been outspoken about several issues, including the campaign for a royal commission into media diversity. He is someone who speaks his mind and backs it up with knowledge and experience."
Milsom added that Matt Bevan's popular ABC podcasts China, If You're Listening and America, If You're Listening make him the ideal facilitator.
Kevin Rudd served as Australia's 26th prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and then as foreign minister from 2010 to 2012, before returning as prime minister in 2013. He is the global president and CEO of Asia Society and has been president of the Asia Society Policy Institute since January 2015.
Rudd graduated from the Australian National University with honours in Chinese studies and is fluent in Mandarin. He also studied at the National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei. He has studied, lived in, and worked with China for more than 40 years.
There will be a book signing after the event.
The event is Tuesday, November 22 at NEX in Newcastle. Tickets are $30 (plus booking fee).
Book through newcastlewritersfestival.org.au/kevin-rudd/
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
