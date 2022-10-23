Newcastle Herald
Kevin Rudd books discussion with Matt Bevan at Newcastle Writers Festival event on November 22

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:01am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:30pm
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd continues to be a leading news figure. He has a speaking engagement in Newcastle on November 22 at NEX.

