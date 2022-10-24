Diamonds' stance shows they're real gems

LAST Monday's Four Corners program on the ABC (17/10) featured a story on the town of Griffith in the Riverina. The story was entitled "Breaking Point'' and it featured comments from the community as to how they are all exhausted and pushed to the extreme to keep going. Because of the Visa system, workers from overseas are virtually non-existent. The recent rains would also add to their frustration. While I understand in professions like medicine and teaching this is a problem, I cannot see why our unemployed Australian youth aren't encouraged to help out at orchards and pick fruit without relying on backpackers from overseas. Is it all too easy for them to stay at home and collect unemployment benefits?