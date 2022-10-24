Diamonds' stance shows they're real gems

OUR sporting stars are hypocrites for questioning fossil fuel dollars as sponsorship? Quite the opposite.
Sports are just as vulnerable to the effects of climate change as everything else on the planet. Extreme weather conditions negatively affect participation at grassroots level, let alone international level. It would be hypocritical for elite sportspeople to advocate for climate change action while also accepting sponsorship dollars from companies that benefit from prolonging damage to the earth's environment. Such sponsorship is known as 'sportswashing', where big money tries to attach itself to something wholesome and healthy.
Former Wallabies captain Senator David Pocock described it as the, "use (of) the teams we love to advertise and buy social license". That's why it's inspirational to see some of our biggest sporting names demonstrate true leadership by openly questioning where their sponsorship dollars come from and hold their sports' governing bodies to account. Choosing planet and future over immediate financial gain is the height of integrity - their values can't be bought for 30 pieces of silver.
GLEN Wilson suggests that Extinction Rebellion use "mass broadcasts", as modelled by mining companies. Is he joking? He has certainly forgotten the many times the much cheaper disruptive civil disobedience has had the last laugh.
Five years ago in France, millionaires were given tax cuts and fuel taxes were increased. Truck driver Eric Drouet named a day for people to protest by blocking their local roads and about 290,000 people did exactly that. After four weeks of disruption, President Macron cancelled the hated fuel tax.
For 10 days in April 2019, in London, tens of thousands of people summoned by Extinction Rebellion UK committed acts of civil disobedience; blocking traffic across the Thames, gluing themselves on to trains, graffiting the headquarters of oil giant Shell, and blockading the Stock Exchange. Almost immediately there were two separate parliamentary debates and a bipartisan motion declaring a Climate Emergency was passed on May 1.
In the 1995 siege of Canberra more than 300 logging trucks blocked all entrances to buildings on Capital Hill. The blockade ended after five days when Prime Minister Paul Keating agreed to an inquiry into whether woodchipping could go ahead in 500 areas of native eucalyptus forests.
It seems one problem for Extinction Rebellion Australia might be that they don't have trucks. But it's probably mostly just that we are not rebellious. We have abandoned responsibility for our climate to politicians and rich vested interests, who are actually not interested in it, or our future, at all.
SORRY John Barnes (Letters, 19/10), but myself, friends and family would attest that there are many social benefits to be gained from a pub extending their trading hours.
Plus, in my experience, not only as someone who has attended pubs very frequently for 24 years, but also as someone with an RSA certificate, I have noticed an extremely common and regular trend of people drinking much quicker and much more excessively when they have less time to drink. One of the biggest problems I had with the lockout laws was the notion that giving people two hours less to drink would make them two hours less drunk, an incredibly misguided way of thinking.
As for the link between alcohol and domestic violence, studies have also shown that domestic violence increased during periods of COVID lockdowns when people were drinking more at home, rather than in licensed premises. There was also an increase in domestic violence after the lockout laws were implemented in Newcastle and Sydney. So I think this evidence is clear, if people are going to drink, better they do it in pubs and clubs, and with more time to pace themselves.
GLOBAL US weapon supplier Lockheed Martin wants to add Williamtown to its IAMD (integrated air and missile defence) 'ecosystem' along with Pine Gap and other targets scattered around our fair continent by a belligerent foreign power ('Rocket Science', Herald, 20/10).
Their plans for Williamtown are an obvious case of creating a problem by painting a target and expecting Australian taxpayers to fix it with a lot of expensive missiles. People were told to fear Huwai's connections, well they should realise that Lockheed Martin is founding member of the US military industrial complex and a lobbyist in that country for murder machines over social services.
Thanks to years of government neglect of our educational system on every level we are now being connived into becoming a patsy to warmongers, but not to worry, some billionaires will get richer while our universities are hobbled by secrecy requirements.
IN reply to John Hudson (Short Takes 20/10), it's not everyday I would agree with an East Ender, but to all those stirrers out there, imagine being locked out of your own house for long periods and having barricades up to your front door for periods of time just so Supercars can do a hit and run in your city. I am sure most people, if it was happening in their suburb, would be well and truly annoyed!
LAST Monday's Four Corners program on the ABC (17/10) featured a story on the town of Griffith in the Riverina. The story was entitled "Breaking Point'' and it featured comments from the community as to how they are all exhausted and pushed to the extreme to keep going. Because of the Visa system, workers from overseas are virtually non-existent. The recent rains would also add to their frustration. While I understand in professions like medicine and teaching this is a problem, I cannot see why our unemployed Australian youth aren't encouraged to help out at orchards and pick fruit without relying on backpackers from overseas. Is it all too easy for them to stay at home and collect unemployment benefits?
IN reply to Steve Barnett, (Short Takes 20/10), if you honestly believe Latham was the best thing to leave the Labor Party and join Pauline's mob, then I have millions of shares in the Sydney Harbour Bridge I'm willing to sell you, Hans Christian Anderson.
THE Andrews Victorian Labor government is to take back control of the state's electricity grid and end coal-fired generation within 10 years. Unsurprisingly, the plan is backed by the unions and the Labor-dominated super funds. Of course in times of need, i.e. when the sun goes to bed and/or the wind takes a break, Victoria will get its electricity from the other states. To settle the debate that renewables are the future, why not disconnect every electricity interconnector with Victoria and let us see if renewables alone can reliably supply their electricity needs. It would be a good experiment to see if Utopian dreams prevail over reality.
CONGRATULATIONS to the Victorian government for taking the giant leap forward towards clean energy. Perhaps their decision to exit coal and update their emissions reduction target should not come to a major surprise, given the recent major and devastating floods in regional Victoria. If we want a safer climate for ourselves and our children, then we need to move away from fossil fuels as soon as possible. The Victorians have shown us how it is being done; how about the other states?
THE opinions of residents were completely ignored after the council spent our money on surveys about height limits. Now the relaxed restrictions seem to be more a rough guide, or speed hump, for some developers (and councillors). So Rod Salmon threatens to take his over-development elsewhere? All I can say is "Good riddance - and don't forget to take your crane with you!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.